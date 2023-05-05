5 things to look for during King Charles III's coronation

FILE - The Gold State Coach is led in a procession as it leaves Westminster Abbey in central London, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023 during a rehearsal for the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will travel back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in the coach, a 261-year-old relic that is renowned as much for its uncomfortable ride as its lavish decoration. The coach was built in 1762 under the reign of King George III and it has been used in every coronation since 1831. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)