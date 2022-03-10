Aciman, Toibin among contributors to book on Sigmund Freud

FILE - Jewish psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud appears at his Hampstead home in London on June 6, 1938. Andre Aciman, Colm Toibin and Rick Moody are among the authors contributing to an essay collection on the legacy of Freud. “On the Couch: Writers Analyze Sigmund Freud,” conceived and edited by the literary agent Andrew Blauner, is scheduled for release in 2023 by Princeton University Press. (AP Photo, File)