Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro's next book is a collection of lyrics written for singer Stacey Kent

FILE - Kazuo Ishiguro poses for a portrait at the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2023. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that Ishiguro's “The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain,” a collection of lyrics written for the million-selling jazz singer Stacey Kent, will be released on March 5. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)