'Donkey Kong defense' arises at Bill Cosby sex abuse trial

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. on April 20, 2018, left, and Judy Huth appears at a press conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division station in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2014. Eleven months after he was freed from prison, Cosby, 85, will again be the defendant in a sexual assault proceeding, this time a civil case in California. Huth, who is now 64, alleges that in 1975 when she was 16, Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion. (AP Photo)