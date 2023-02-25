Africa's largest film festival offers hope in Burkina Faso

Burkinabe actress Maimouna Ndiaye poses for a photo after an interview in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. "We only have FESPACO left to prevent us from thinking about what's going on," said Ndiaye, who has four submissions in this year's competition. "This is the event that must not be cancelled no matter the situation." (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)