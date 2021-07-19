Tax returns show Caitlyn Jenner's income has fallen sharply

FILE — In this July 9, 2021, file photo Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Jenner made about $550,000 in income in 2018 and 2019, down from several million in the two years before. Jenner is among the more than 3 dozen candidates running for governor in California's upcoming recall election, which requires hopefuls to release five years of returns. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)