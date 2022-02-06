Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust

FILE - An orthodox priest walks after paying his homage to the Holocaust memorial in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Maksim Goldenshteyn's book, “So They Remember,” tells the story of his Holocaust survivor grandparents who languished in Jewish death camps and ghettos in Transnistria during World War II — a chapter of the Holocaust which some say is largely forgotten. (AP Photo/ Andreea Alexandru, File)