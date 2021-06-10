Korean adoptee films pain of mother-child separations

Film director Sun Hee Engelstoft poses for photograph after an interview in Seoul, South Korea on May 28, 2021. Bringing her camera to a home for unwed mothers on South Korea’s Jeju island, Engelstoft anticipated an empowering story about young women keeping their babies. She ended up with a raw and unsettling documentary about how a deeply conservative sexual culture, lax birth registration laws and a largely privatized adoption system continue to pressure and shame single mothers into relinquishing their children for adoption. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)