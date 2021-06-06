Clarence Williams III, 'The Mod Squad's' Linc, dies at 81

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2013 file photo, Clarence Williams III arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Lee Daniels' The Butler" at the Regal Cinemas L.A. Live Stadium. Williams died Friday at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with colon cancer, his manager Allan Mindel said Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was 81. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)