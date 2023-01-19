Better call Bob Odenkirk Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year

FILE - Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Odenkirk, perhaps best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad," and "Better Call Saul" was named 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Thursday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)