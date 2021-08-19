Hong Kong grants quarantine exemption to Nicole Kidman

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, actress Nicole Kidman speaks at the "The Undoing" panel during the HBO TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. Hong Kong's government said in a statement Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, that it had recently granted a quarantine exemption to someone to perform "designated professional work" after reports surfaced that Kidman did not have to serve quarantine when she arrived in the city to film a TV series. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)