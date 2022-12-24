Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges

FILE - This undated Clark County, Nev., Detention Center booking photo shows former Disney star Orlando Brown of the show "That's So Raven." Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio. According to Allen County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office records, Brown was taken into custody Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned the next day in Lima Municipal Court. He's charged with aggravated menacing. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)