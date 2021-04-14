'Kim's Convenience' actor Andrew Phung on crafting his own series, 'Run the Burbs'

"Kim's Convenience" cast member Andrew Phung poses in this undated handout photo. "Kim's Convenience" has just ended but Andrew Phung is already "knee-deep in ideas and stories" for his next project, "Run the Burbs." The Calgary-raised actor, who played comical car-rental employee Kimchee on "Kim's," co-created the upcoming comedy series and will star in it as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CBC