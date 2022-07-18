Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun

In this April 20, 2020, photo, comedian Craig Robinson performs at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles. A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina Saturday night, July 16, 2022 shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)