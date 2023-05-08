Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Bayreuth, dies at 86

FILE - Kennedy Center honoree, opera singer Grace Bumbry, arrives at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on Dec. 6, 2009. Bumbry, 86, a pioneering mezzo-soprano who became the first Black to sing at the Bayreuth Festival, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Evangelisches Krankenhaus, a hospital in Vienna, according to her publicist, David Lee Brewer. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)