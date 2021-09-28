Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina pleads guilty to drunken driving

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013 file photo, Dina Lohan leaves court in Hempstead, N.Y., after pleading not guilty to drunken driving charges. Lohan pleaded guilty to drunken driving on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, and is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation for rear-ending another car on Long Island and leaving the scene. (AP Photo/Frank Eltman, File)