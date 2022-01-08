Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

FILE - Alan Bergman, left, and Marilyn Bergman arrive at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at age 93. She teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)