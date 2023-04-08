Show stopper: Singalong fans ejected, 'Bodyguard' halted

FILE - US singer and actress Melody Thornton poses for a photo, Nov. 22, 2021. A British performance of “The Bodyguard” musical ended in unrequited love for some audience members who couldn't refrain from singing along to the anthemic finale. The show at the Palace Theatre in Manchester screeched to a halt Friday, April 7, 2023 when at least two unruly patrons insisted on joining the lead Melody Thornton in singing “I Will Always Love You,” the soaring, emotional number made famous by Whitney Houston. (Ian West/PA via AP, File)