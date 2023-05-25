Dudamel in surprise move resigns from Paris Opéra 2 years into 6-year contract

FILE - Gustavo Dudamel is introduced as the New York Philharmonic's 27th music and artistic director in New York on Feb. 20, 2023, starting with the 2026-27 season. Dudamel resigned as music director of the Paris Opéra on Thursday, less than two seasons into a six-year contract scheduled to run through July 2027. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)