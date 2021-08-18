Rocker Manson accused of spitting, blowing snot on woman

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles. According to a police affidavit released Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, rocker Marilyn Manson approached a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spit and blew snot at her. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)