Journalist John Lorinc wins Balsillie Prize for book on future of city-building

The cover of "Dream States: Smart Cities, Technology, and the Pursuit of Urban Utopias" by author John Lorinc is shown in this undated handout photo. The Writer's Trust of Canada has named journalist John Lorinc the winner of this year's Balsillie Prize for Public Policy for his book on the future of city-building. The annual award, backed by former BlackBerry chief executive Jim Balsillie, recognizes the best non-fiction book shaping Canadian discourse about policy issues. Lorinc received the $60,000 honour at a private dinner in Toronto on Tuesday for "Dream States: Smart Cities, Technology, and the Pursuit of Urban Utopias," published by Coach House Books. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Writer's Trust of Canada, Coach House Books