In ’20 Days in Mariupol’ documentary, the horrors of war illuminated

FILE - Photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, from left, "Frontline" producer/editor Michelle Mizner, director Mstyslav Chernov, and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko pose for a portrait to promote the film "20 Days in Mariupol" at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The film, a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS "Frontline," is coming to a handful of theaters around the U.S. in July, starting with New York and Chicago this Friday. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)