Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

FILE - Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, right, and Alison Hawkins arrive at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)