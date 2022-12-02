Writers: Russian attacks seek 'erasure' of Ukrainian culture

FILE - People walk past the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, following a March 16, 2022, bombing of the theater, which was used as a shelter, in an area now controlled by Russian forces on April 4, 2022. Russian troops in Ukraine are deliberately attacking the country's museums, libraries and other cultural institutions, according to a report issued Friday Dec. 2, 2022 by the U.S. and Ukrainian chapters of the international writers' organization PEN. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File)