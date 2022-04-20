Trump gets a bold Shakespearean twist in new play 'The 47th'

Bertie Carvel plays Donald Trump in The 47th, at The Old Vic theater, in London on April 6, 2022. Mike Bartlett’s play “The 47th” is an audaciously Shakespearean take on recent and future U.S. politics that is running at London's Old Vic. The title refers to the next president of the United States, who will be the 47th holder of that office, and depicts a high-stakes 2024 election battle. “Actor Bertie Carvel, who plays Trump, says he loves the “daring and the audacity” of the play, with its Shakespearean echoes. (Marc Brenner via AP)