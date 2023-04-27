Tom of Finland exhibit celebrates Nordic country's gay icon

Kiasma museum director Leevi Haapala speaks at the exhibition of Finnish artist Tom of Finland during the media day of his retrospective exhibition 'Bold Journey' at the Finnish National Gallery Kiasma in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, April 27, 2023. A new exhibition showing the works of Touko Laaksonen, better known by his pseudonym Tom of Finland, adds a personal touch to the late Finnish artist whose homoerotic drawings of muscular men gained a following in the gay community starting in the 1950s. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)