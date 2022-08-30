US court dismisses Nazi-era Guelph Treasure art dispute

FILE - The medieval portable altar of Eilbertus a part of the Welfenschatz, is displayed at the Bode Museum in Berlin on Jan. 9, 2014 . An American court has thrown out a lawsuit against a German museum foundation over a medieval treasure trove that was filed by the heirs of Nazi-era Jewish art dealers saying that the U.S. lacked jurisdiction to hear such a lawsuit. The Guelph Treasure, which is at the at the center of a long-running ownership dispute, includes silver and gold crucifixes, altars and other relics worth more than 200 million euros (dollars). (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)