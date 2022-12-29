‘I think of them’: Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls remembered

FILE - Bring back our girls campaigners chant slogans during a protest calling on the government to rescue the remaining kidnapped girls of the government secondary school who were abducted almost three years ago, in Lagos, Nigeria on April. 13, 2017. On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram stormed the Government Girls Secondary School in the Chibok community in Borno state and forcefully took the girls as they prepared for science exams.(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)