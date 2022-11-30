Second City celebrates in new home, pays homage to more than 50-year Canadian history

An interior of The Second City’s new Toronto location is seen in an undated handout photo. The improv and sketch comedy company was ousted from its home in the heart of Toronto's entertainment district in July 2019 to make room for a new highrise residential building. That sent it to a temporary performance and training space west of the city's core as it awaited construction of a new venue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Second City, Arthur Mola, *MANDATORY CREDIT*