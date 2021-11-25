Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

FILE - People visit the Luxor Temple in Egypt, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Egyptian authorities are poised to unveil a renovated ancient promenade that dates back 3,000 years. The ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, is meant to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures as Egypt struggles to revive its tourism industry, battered by years of political turmoil and more lately, the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)