'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' member faces sentencing

FILE - Jennifer Shah, center, of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reality television series, leaves Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, on July 11, 2022, in New York. Federal prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Shah, who they say lived lavishly after defrauding thousands of people nationwide in a telemarketing scam, many of them elderly. Her sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Lawrence Neumeister, File)