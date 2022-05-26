Spanish court dismisses Shakira appeal in tax fraud case

FILE - Shakira poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A court in Spain dismissed an appeal from Colombian singer Shakira on Thursday, May 26 paving the way for the case to go to trial after a previous judge concluded that there was evidence to suggest the pop star may have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, file)