Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years

FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York, on Feb. 24, 2020. Jurors reached a verdict Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Weinstein. Weinstein and lawyers for both sides are headed to the courtroom, where the verdict will be read later Monday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)