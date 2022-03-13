William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies

FILE - Actor William Hurt plays with his dog, Lucy, in Riverside Park in New York on Oct. 10, 2013. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes. (AP Photo/Frazier Moore, File)