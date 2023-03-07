Prosecutor calls XXXTentacion's alleged killers 'predators'

Attorneys meet with Judge Michael Usan for a sidebar discussion during closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Pompano Beach in 2018, allegedly by defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)