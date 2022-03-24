Alex Jones fails to show again at Sandy Hook suit deposition

FILE— Alex Jones, "infowars" host, speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. Jones defied a Connecticut judge's order to show up for a deposition in Texas, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in a case brought by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who sued Jones for calling the massacre a hoax, according to the families' lawyer. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)