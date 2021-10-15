Cambridge college to return looted bronze statue to Nigeria

Archivist Robert Athol looks at a bronze statue of a cockerel called The Okukor, one of the Benin Bronzes, at Jesus College, University of Cambridge, England, Friday Oct. 15, 2021. The Cambridge University college will return a looted bronze cockerel to Nigeria later this month, making it the first U.K. institution to hand back one of the artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)