Former MP Jody Wilson-Raybould among finalists for $60K public policy book prize

Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Vancouver, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Wilson-Raybould's memoir detailing her tumultuous tenure as Liberal justice minister is among four titles that have been shortlisted for a $60,000 public policy book award. The Writers' Trust of Canada announced the inaugural finalists Wednesday for the Balsillie Prize for Public Policy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck