Picture book adaptation of Sharon, Lois & Bram song to be published this summer

Sharon Hampson, (left to right) Lois Lilienstein and Bram Morrison photographed in Toronto, Tuesday July 9, 2002. Another classic children's tune from Sharon, Lois & Bram is getting the picture book treatment. The Canadian trio's "One Elephant Went Out to Play" is being turned into a book, three years after the adaptation of "Skinnamarink" hit the bestseller's list. (CP PHOTO/Aaron Harris)