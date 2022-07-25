TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons

FILE - Comedian Samantha Bee arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on April 24, 2022, in Washington. TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV. In a statement Monday, July 25 the channel said that as part of its new programming strategy it's made “some difficult, business-based decisions.” (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)