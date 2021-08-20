James W. Loewen, wrote 'Lies My Teacher Told Me,' dead at 79

This combination photo of book covers provided by The New Press shows three titles by James W. Loewen, including from left, "Lies Across America: What Our Historic Sites Get Wrong," "Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong" and "Sundown Towns: A Hidden Dimension of American Racism." The author of the million-selling “Lies My Teacher Told Me” books has died. Loewen was 79. Loewen's publisher, New Press, announced that the author died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md. (The New Press via AP)