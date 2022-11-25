Government announces Suzanne Guèvremont as new head of National Film Board of Canada

The National Film Board of Canada has announced the appointment of a new Chairperson and Commissioner. Suzanne Guevremont shown in this undated handout photo joins the NFB after having served as the executive director of major institutions for more than 20 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Julie Artacho *MANDATORY CREDIT*

MONTREAL - The federal government has announced the new leader of the National Film Board of Canada.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez today says Suzanne Guèvremont has been appointed as the NFB's new government film commissioner and chairperson.

Guèvremont begins her five-year term on Monday.

In a statement, the NFB says Guèvremont has extensive experience in the fields of digital media, culture and education.

Most recently, she was the director of Montréal’s École des arts numériques, de l’animation et du design, a post she held since 1999.

A statement from the heritage ministry also says she founded the digital education initiative SYNTHÈSE Pôle Image Québec, and served on a number of boards, including that of CBC Radio-Canada.

Guèvremont succeeds Claude Joli-Coeur, who led the NFB for nearly nine years, and whose term ends today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.

