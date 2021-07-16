Biz Markie, known for classic rap song 'Just a Friend,' dies

Biz Markie performs for fans during halftime of the Denver Nuggets' 105-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Dec. 12, 2009. The hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said in a statement that the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021, with his wife by his side. No cause of death was released. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)