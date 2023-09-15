Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter

FILE- Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of Masterson ahead of this week's sentencing of their fellow "That '70s Show" cast member. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)