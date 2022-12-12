‘Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at 85

FILE - Angelo Badalamenti performs at the David Lynch Foundation Music Celebration at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. Badalamenti, the composer best known for creating otherworldly scores for many David Lynch productions, from “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks” to “Mulholland Drive,” has died. He died of natural causes on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, his family said in a statement. He was 85. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)