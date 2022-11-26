Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

British designer Elizabeth Emanuel stands beside a replica of an evening gown she designed for the then Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, in London, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Emanuel recreated the dress for her own archive and to show another side of Diana, who Emanuel believes has been misrepresented by "The Crown," the popular Netflix series that has brought the story of the princess and her ill-fated marriage to a new generation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)