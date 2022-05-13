Journalist Connie Walker tells her family's residential school story in new podcast

Connie Walker, a Cree journalist from Okanese First Nation in Saskatchewan, is seen in an undated handout photo. Walker will launch a new season of her podcast, "Stolen: Surviving St. Michael's", on May 17. The Spotify-Gimlet's series traces her late father's painful experience at one of Canada's residential schools, and how it would come to impact his life and his relationship with her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Connie Walker, *MANDATORY CREDIT*