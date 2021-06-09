Canadian Cosby accuser Andrea Constand to publish memoir 'The Moment' in September

Andrea Constand poses in this undated handout photo. Toronto-based registered massage therapist Andrea Constand, whose accusations against Bill Cosby led to his sexual assault conviction in 2018, is set to publish a memoir. Penguin Random House Canada says "The Moment: Standing Up to Bill Cosby, Speaking Up for Women" will be on sale Sept. 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Penguin Random House Canada, Roger Cullman