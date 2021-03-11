Gabriel Byrne was big fan of Leonard Cohen's work ahead of 'Death of a Ladies' Man'

Brian Gleeson, left, and Gabriel Byrne are shown in a scene from "Death of a Ladies' Man" in this undated handout photo. Being immersed in Leonard Cohen's music for his new film "Death of a Ladies' Man" brought Gabriel Byrne back to his teenage years in Dublin filled with stoned conversations about the Canadian troubadour's lyrics. Available in select theatres and on video-on-demand platforms Friday, the Canadian-Irish co-production stars Byrne as a hard-drinking, womanizing McGill University poetry professor who starts suffering from hallucinations. Among those strange visions: strangers singing and dancing to Cohen tunes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - DOALM Ontario Inc., Films DOALM Quebec Inc. and Port Pictures Ltd., Jonathan Cliff