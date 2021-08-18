Country star Sam Hunt pleads guilty to drinking and driving

FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. Hunt has pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in Tennessee. The Tennessean reports Hunt entered the plea Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Davidson County Circuit Court to misdemeanor DUI charges. He was arrested in 2019 and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)